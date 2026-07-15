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RUBI

Rubico Intends To Exit Megayacht Sector; Stock Down Over 13% In Pre-Market

July 15, 2026 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rubico Inc. (RUBI), a provider of shipping transportation services, said on Wednesday that it has decided to sell its interest in its newbuilding megayacht currently under construction and to exit the megayacht sector.

"The company intends to pursue a sale of the Megayacht, or of the entity that is party to the shipbuilding contract, with the objective of releasing capital for redeployment towards its core tanker business," the company said.  

The divestment of the Megayacht will support Rubico to redeploy capital towards its core business, reduce its future capital commitments, and further simplify its asset base.

The Megayacht, scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2027, has a length of 60 meters and a gross tonnage of 1,150 tons. The sale is expected to generate gross cash proceeds of €30 million to €35 million. In addition, the sale is anticipated to eliminate a capital commitment of €26.5 million payable prior to delivery of the Megayacht.

RUBI was down by 13.32% at $3.710 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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