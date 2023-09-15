Rubiales denies wrongdoing, prosecutor requests restraining order

MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Spain's former soccer boss Luis Rubiales denied in a preliminary court hearing on Friday allegations of sexual assault and coercion filed by soccer player Jenni Hermoso over an alleged non-consensual kiss, the prosecutor leading the case said.

The prosecutor has also requested a restraining order against Rubiales so he cannot get within 500 metres (547 yards) of Hermoso, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

