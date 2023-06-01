Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Decreased by 8.57% to 3.26

The average one-year price target for Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) has been revised to 3.26 / share. This is an decrease of 8.57% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.78 to a high of 3.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.43% from the latest reported closing price of 1.85 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 114K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

