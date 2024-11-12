News & Insights

Rubellite Energy Sees Strong Q3 Performance Boost

November 12, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

Rubellite Energy Inc (TSE:RBY) has released an update.

Rubellite Energy Corp. reported a significant increase in its third quarter production and financial performance, driven by the successful acquisition of Buffalo Mission Energy Corp. and enhanced drilling activities. The company’s net income rose to $15 million, supported by higher adjusted funds flow and an unrealized gain on risk management contracts.

