Rubellite Energy Corp. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Rubellite Energy Corp. (RBY.TO) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$9.70 million, or C$0.10 per share. This compares with C$26.75 million, or C$0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to C$56.26 million from C$59.08 million last year.

Rubellite Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

