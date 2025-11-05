Rubellite Energy Corp. Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Rubellite Energy Corp. (RBY.TO) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$5.65 million, or C$0.06 per share. This compares with C$15.01 million, or C$0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.4% to C$58.29 million from C$43.68 million last year.

Rubellite Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.65 Mln. vs. C$15.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.06 vs. C$0.23 last year. -Revenue: C$58.29 Mln vs. C$43.68 Mln last year.

