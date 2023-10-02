RUBBER-Japanese futures gain for second session on weaker yen

.

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) -

Japanese rubber futures rose for a second session on Monday, as a weaker yen supported the market, although trading was subdued with the Chinese market closed for a holiday.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery JRUc6, 0#2JRU:rose 1.5 yen, or 0.6% at 236.8 yen per kg.

The dollar was steady on Monday but remained close to a 10-month peak as investors positioned for U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer, while the yen slid towards 150 per dollar and near a one-year low, putting traders on watch for intervention. USD/

Japan's Nikkei share average erased earlier gains to end lower on Monday as investors sold stocks amid worries about rising interest rates..T

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange's SICOM platform STFc1 added 0.6% to 140.6 U.S. cents per kg.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.