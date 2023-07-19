Rubber Hits the Road at Fisker

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is finally making cars, and there's hope this will be the kind of disruption the auto market needs. In this video, Travis Hoium covers why the business model is potentially better than competitors' and why Fisker is an EV stock to watch.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 16, 2023. The video was published on July 17, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Fisker

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fisker wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Volkswagen AgT. he Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.