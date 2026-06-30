Rua Life Science Reports Higher Half-Year Revenue And Narrower Loss; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - RUA Life Sciences plc (RUA.L), a medical device company, reported an increased revenue and narrower net loss for the half year ended March 31, 2026.

Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc is a UK-based medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of biomaterials and implantable medical devices.

The company specializes in long-term implantable products using its proprietary Elast-Eon biomaterial technology, serving cardiovascular and other medical device markets through product development, manufacturing and licensing activities.

Half-yearly Financial Results

The loss before taxation for this year dropped to 0.18 million Pounds, from a loss of 0.64 million pounds last year.

Loss for the period attributable to equity shareholders narrowed to 0.20 million pounds, or 0.33 pence per share, compared to 0.63 million pounds, or 1.02 pence per share for the same half-year in 2025.

EBITDA for this year was reported as a profit of 0.015 million pounds, compared to a loss of 0.43 million pounds for the same six-month period last year.

The adjusted EBITDA increased this year to a profit of 0.076 million pounds, from a loss of 0.22 million pounds in the previous year.

Total revenue for the six-month period to March 31, 2026, totalled 2.75 million pounds, a 6.1% increase from 2.59 million pounds in the previous year.

The revenue growth for this year was driven by increased Medical Devices and Components business, which reported a 32% growth to 2.25 million pounds from 2.24 million pounds in 2025. Additionally, the Biomaterials business generated a revenue growth through royalties from 0.35 million pounds in 2025 to 0.49 million pounds this year.

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totalled 2.36 million pounds.

Outlook

RUA expects its core Biomaterials and Medical Devices & Components businesses to support a return to profitability in the second half of the current year.

Rua Life Science has traded between 10.42 pounds and 26.80 pounds over the last year.

RUA.L is currently trading at 19.50 pounds, up 9.86% on the London Stock Exchange.

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