RTX's Unit Secures a Contract for Sustainment in Support of F-35 Jets

RTX Corporation’s RTX business segment, Pratt & Whitney, recently secured a contract to provide ongoing support for F-35 propulsion systems. The work includes sustainment services, program and product management, spare parts procurement, engineering assistance, software updates and overall material and configuration management.



Pratt & Whitney will also handle maintenance and repairs at F-35 production and operational sites, update technical data, manage support equipment and provide training for the aircraft’s propulsion systems. The contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, MD.



Valued at $1.61 billion, the contract is expected to be completed by November 2026. The contract will serve the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. The majority of work related to this award will be carried out in East Hartford, CT; Oklahoma City, OK; and Indianapolis, IN.

What’s Favoring RTX?

With rising global geopolitical tensions, more nations are investing in technologically advanced combat jets that can perform well in difficult situations to boost their aerial security. This, in turn, has been bolstering the demand for advanced fighter jets and thereby their engines like the F135, built by RTX’s Pratt & Whitney business.



With nations across the globe striving to strengthen their aerial border, growth prospects for the fighter jet market thus remain bright. To this end, the Mordor Intelligence firm predicts that the global fighter aircraft market will witness a CAGR of 4.24% during the 2025-2030 period.



This market growth opportunity is likely to boost the demand for combat jet engines. With more than 7,500 Pratt and Whitney military engines currently in service with 30 armed forces worldwide, RTX is well-positioned to secure more contracts involving its jet engines, like the latest one, in the future.

Prospects of Other Defense Stocks

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding fighter jet market have been discussed below.



Northrop Grumman NOC is a leading provider of proven manned and unmanned air systems. It builds some of the world’s most advanced aircraft, like the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, A-10 Thunderbolt II and B-21 Raider.



Northrop Grumman has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 4.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 2.1%.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT is the manufacturer of some of the most advanced military jets in the world. Its key jet programs include the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-130 Hercules.



Lockheed Martin has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.4%. The consensus estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.7%.



The Boeing Company BA is a significant player in the fighter jet market with its F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-15 Eagle programs. These jets, which are essential in the U.S. Navy and Air Force fleet, are also exported to U.S.-allied nations.



Boeing has a long-term earnings growth rate of 31.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 30.5%.

RTX Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of RTX have gained 47.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 20.6% growth.



RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

