RTX's Unit Secures a $161M Contract to Support AIM-9X Missiles

RTX Corporation’s RTX business unit, Raytheon, recently won a modification contract to aid the AIM-9X missile program. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Details of RTX’s Deal

Valued at $160.9 million, the contract is expected to be completed by September 2029. Per the terms of the deal, RTX will provide non-recurring engineering work to develop, manufacture and qualify a second-source solid rocket motor assembly and the WDU-17/B warhead for AIM-9X missile production.



The modification also includes partial options for the production and delivery of 126 AIM-9X-4 Block II tactical missiles, 32 missile containers and 20 spare DSU-41 Active Optical Target Detectors with radio-frequency data links for the Army.



The majority of the work related to this deal will be executed in Tucson, AZ; and Raufoss, Norway.

What’s Favoring RTX Stock?

RTX’s AIM-9X is a sophisticated short-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile, with its latest model, Block II, offering improved electronics and upgraded in-flight safety. Such notable features must have been enabling RTX to secure contracts for these missile systems from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies, the latest contract being an example.



Looking ahead, as rising military conflicts and border disputes have led nations to increase their defense arsenal, including advanced missile technologies, growth prospects of the global missile market remains bright. This is likely to have prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 5% for the global missiles and missile defense system market during the 2025-2030 period.



Such massive growth projections offer a strategic advantage to RTX, with its portfolio containing a handful of combat-proven missiles like the TOW missile, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, Tomahawk, SM- 2 and a few more, in addition to the AIM-9X.

Prospects for RTX’s Peers

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding missiles and missile system market have been discussed below:



Northrop Grumman NOC: Northrop Grumman provides high-speed, long-range strike weapons like the AARGM-ER, which is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system. It also builds advanced missile defense technology, ranging from command systems to directed energy weapons, advanced munitions and powerful sensors.



In September 2025, NOC and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology signed a memorandum of understanding to explore collaboration on air and missile defense modernization for the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense.



The Boeing Company BA: It manufactures various missile defense systems, including the Ground-based Midcourse Defense, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and Avenger. Boeing-built air and missile defense systems have been protecting its customers for nearly 25 years against threats ranging from intercontinental ballistic missiles to hostile aircraft.



In February 2025, Boeing was selected by the U.S. Army to advance to the next phase of the Indirect Fires Protection Capability Increment 2 Second Interceptor competition. The program aims to develop a new medium-range interceptor designed to enhance protection for fixed and forward operating bases against emerging aerial threats.



Lockheed Martin LMT: Lockheed’s product portfolio includes the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense air and missile defense programs. It also manufactures the Multiple Launch Rocket System, the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Javelin tactical missile programs, alongside other tactical missiles.



In September 2025, Lockheed Martin’s Javelin Joint Venture received a $900.5 million contract from the U.S. Army for Javelin missiles, associated equipment and services. The contract also includes Foreign Military Sales to Brazil and Tunisia, marking the first Javelin deployment in South America and North Africa.

