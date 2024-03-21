News & Insights

RTX's Raytheon Secures $1.2 Bln Contract To Supply Patriot Defense Systems To Germany

(RTTNews) - Thursday, RTX Corp. (RTX) revealed that its subsidiary, Raytheon, has clinched a $1.2 billion deal to provide Germany with Patriot air and missile defense systems.

The Patriot system is globally recognized for its ability to counter sophisticated long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and various air threats.

The contract encompasses the latest Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, related spare parts, and support services.

