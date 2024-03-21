RTX's Raytheon Secures $1.2 Bln Contract To Supply Patriot Defense Systems To Germany

(RTTNews) - Thursday, RTX Corp. (RTX) revealed that its subsidiary, Raytheon, has clinched a $1.2 billion deal to provide Germany with Patriot air and missile defense systems.

The Patriot system is globally recognized for its ability to counter sophisticated long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and various air threats.

The contract encompasses the latest Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, related spare parts, and support services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.