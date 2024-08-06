RTX's Raytheon Gets NATO's $478 Mln Contract To Provide Patriot GEM-T Missiles To Germany

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX) announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Raytheon has been awarded a contract worth $478 million by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency or NSPA to supply additional GEM-T missiles to Germany.

This contract is intended to replenish the stock of Patriot missiles that Germany has donated to Ukraine. Furthermore, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway have committed to contributing to the financing of this procurement.

The GEM-T missile, an advanced version of the Patriot Advanced Capability 2 interceptor, is specifically engineered to counter tactical ballistic missiles and serves as a key element of the highly effective Patriot air and missile defense system.

