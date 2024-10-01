RTX's Raytheon Bags $192 Mln U.S. Navy Contract For NextGen Jammer Mid-Band Expansion

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), Tuesday announced that its subsidiary Raytheon has secured a $192 million contract from the U.S. Navy to develop the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Expansion, an upgrade to the current Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system.

The upgrade would extend the frequency range to counter additional threats as well as improve operational effectiveness.

Currently, RTX's stock is trading at $12.65, up 2.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.