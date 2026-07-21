RTX's Raytheon Bags $1.8 Bln Contract Extension For SPY-6 Radars For US Navy

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, RTX Corporation (RTX) announced that its subsidiary Raytheon has been awarded a $1.8 billion contract extension for SPY-6 radars for the U.S. Navy, building on the initial hardware production and sustainment contract.

Additionally, the contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $3.3 billion.

The company stated that the contract extension reflects the Navy's confidence in its ability to deliver advanced, reliable and scalable radar solutions.

At present, SPY-6 is aboard two commissioned U.S. Navy ships and is installed on 11 others, all of which are undergoing various stages of testing.

In the pre-market hours, RTX is trading at $194.92, up 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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