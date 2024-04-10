RTX's Pratt & Whitney To Invest $20 Mln For GTF Expansion At West Palm Beach Engine Center

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX (RTX), Wednesday announced a $20 million investment to expand the GTF maintenance, repair and overhaul capacity by 40 percent at West Palm Beach Engine Center.

Upon completion of the expansion, the company will increase its workforce by 25 percent, add critical equipment, and incorporate recent technologies developed at North American Technology Accelerator.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025, the company added.

"The expansion at West Palm Beach is the latest example of our global investment to support the GTF fleet," commented Kevin Kirkpatrick, vice president of Global Aftermarket Operations at Pratt & Whitney.

Currently, RTX's stock is dropping 0.56 percent, to $101.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.

