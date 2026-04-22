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RTX's Pratt & Whitney Invests $100 Mln To Expand Engine Production At Rzeszow Facility In Poland

April 22, 2026 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, announced Wednesday an investment of $100 million in its facility in Rzeszow, Poland to expand production capacity and add advanced capabilities.

This will help Pratt & Whitney meet growing global demand for its commercial and military engines, including the Pratt & Whitney GTF, F135, and F100 engines.

Pratt & Whitney will use the investment to construct a new facility at Rzeszow that will house specialized capabilities for processing isothermally forged parts, including heat treatment, sonic machining and inspection operations.

This expansion follows and supports the recently announced $200 million investment in a seventh isothermal forging press at Pratt & Whitney's Columbus Forge facility in Georgia, U.S.

These capital projects, expected to be fully operational by 2028, will enable a 30% increase in output of critical engine parts, such as rotating compressor and turbine disks.

Poland represents RTX's largest investment and employee base outside the United States, with more than 9,400 employees across its Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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