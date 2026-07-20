RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines To Power British Airways 63 Airbus A320neo Aircrafts

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Monday announced that its subsidiary Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines have been selected to power 33 firm and 30 option Airbus A320neo aircraft of British Airways.

The financial details of the contract have not been divulged.

Pratt & Whitney will also provide maintenance for the engines through a 12-year Engine Wise Comprehensive services agreement.

As per the company, GTF delivers 20 percent lower fuel consumption and a 75 percent smaller noise footprint compared to the prior generation of engines. Over 2800 GTF powered aircrafts are operating by more than 90 countries and the firm has an order backlog of more than 8000 GTF engines.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2027.

On Friday, RTX shares closed at $193.51, down 0.44% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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