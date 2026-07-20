RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada Wins $1 Bln Contract To Overhaul T-6 Trainer Fleet

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX) said Monday that its Pratt & Whitney Canada unit has been awarded a nine-year, $1 billion contract from V2X Inc. to overhaul more than 750 PT6A-68 engines that power the U.S. Joint Primary Aircraft Training System (JPATS) T-6 trainer fleet.

The award was issued under V2X's T-6 Contractor Operated and Maintained Base Supply (COMBS) contract and extends the companies' long-standing partnership in supporting the T-6 aircraft program.

Pratt & Whitney Canada's Bridgeport facility will perform the maintenance, repair and overhaul work. The site has supported PT6A-68 engines for more than four decades and provides engine sustainment services to operators worldwide.

The contract marks the second time the Bridgeport facility has been selected to carry out the engine refurbishment program for the U.S. government, reflecting its experience and track record in military engine sustainment.

RTX shares closed at $193.51 on Friday, down 0.44%.

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