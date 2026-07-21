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RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada Signs 5-Yr Maintenance Deal With Ireland's Emerald Airlines

July 21, 2026 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, announced that its business, Pratt & Whitney Canada, has signed a nearly five-year contract with Irish private airline Emerald Airlines to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for PW127M engines powering ATR 72-600 regional turboprops. The duration of the contract is until 2030.

The maintenance services for Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of the Aer Lingus Group Plc's Regional route network, will be primarily given at Pratt & Whitney Canada's facility in Singapore. The extra support will be from the business' Montreal site.

The PW100 engine family boasts greater efficiency as it reduces fuel usage by 25% to 40% and reducing CO2 emission by the same amount compared to similar-sized regional jets. The engines are compatible with biofuels and can operate with up to a 50% blend of synthetic aviation fuel.

In the overnight activity on NYSE, RTX shares were trading 0.04 percent higher at $194.51, after closing Monday's trading 0.48 percent up.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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