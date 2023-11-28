RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada Launches P&WCSMART Military Overhaul Support

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney Canada, a maker of aircraft engines and business of RTX Corp. (RTX), on Tuesday announced a new, cost-effective P&WCSMART military overhaul program.

The program is developed specifically for military customers flying Bell 212 and Bell 412 helicopters with PT6T-3 or PT6T-6 Twinpac engines.

Irene Makris, Vice President of Customer Service at Pratt & Whitney Canada, said: " This new P&WCSMART military program for PT6T-3/6 engines on military fleets takes into consideration the mission and environment of military customers by offering overhaul costs that are predictable, allowing our customers to accurately budget for their engine maintenance costs."

The P&WCSMART program work is conducted through the company's global service network and comes with an OEM-level warranty on parts and labor.

Pratt & Whitney Canada engines have achieved over one billion hours of flight across the entire fleet since the introduction of the PT6 in 1963.

