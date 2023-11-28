News & Insights

Markets
RTX

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada Launches P&WCSMART Military Overhaul Support

November 28, 2023 — 01:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney Canada, a maker of aircraft engines and business of RTX Corp. (RTX), on Tuesday announced a new, cost-effective P&WCSMART military overhaul program.

The program is developed specifically for military customers flying Bell 212 and Bell 412 helicopters with PT6T-3 or PT6T-6 Twinpac engines.

Irene Makris, Vice President of Customer Service at Pratt & Whitney Canada, said: " This new P&WCSMART military program for PT6T-3/6 engines on military fleets takes into consideration the mission and environment of military customers by offering overhaul costs that are predictable, allowing our customers to accurately budget for their engine maintenance costs."

The P&WCSMART program work is conducted through the company's global service network and comes with an OEM-level warranty on parts and labor.

Pratt & Whitney Canada engines have achieved over one billion hours of flight across the entire fleet since the introduction of the PT6 in 1963.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.