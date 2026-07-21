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RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada To Invest C$275 Mln In Longueuil Facility

July 21, 2026 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX, 5UR.BE) said on Tuesday that its aircraft engine maker, Pratt & Whitney Canada, has announced a C$275 million investment to boost manufacturing operations at its Longueuil facility.

Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, President at Pratt & Whitney Canada, said: "This strategic investment in Longueuil strengthens our industrial capacity, enabling us to better support our customers and meet growing global demand. It also reinforces our longstanding role as a pillar of the Québec aerospace ecosystem and a major contributor to Canadian aviation."

The investment will be funded by Pratt & Whitney Canada with support from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie du Québec.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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