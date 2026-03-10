RTX's Pratt & Whitney Bags Follow-On TJ150 Engines Supply Contract From Leidos Dynetics

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, RTX Corp. (RTX) announced that its subsidiary Pratt & Whitney has secured a follow-on contract from Leidos Dynetics to supply TJ150 engines for their AGM-190A small cruise missile.

The TJ150 is a compact, high-performance turbojet engine, which is designed to power a variety of autonomous systems and weapons for domestic and international customers.

"Meeting today's mission demands requires speed and reliable performance, and the TJ150 engine delivers on both," said Jessica Villardi, vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney. "The engine's performance and availability make it an ideal fit for effectors, as it provides consistent thrust and supports seamless vehicle integration."

In the pre-market hours, RTX is trading at $206.52, down 0.83 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

