RTX's Pratt & Whitney Awarded $1.3 Bln F135 Engine Spare Parts Contract

(RTTNews) - Friday, RTX Corporation's (RTX) Pratt & Whitney announced that the company has been awarded an undefinitized contract worth about $1.3 billion for F135 engine spare parts.

The contract will fund fiscal year 2026 F135 initial spare parts requirements, deployable spare packages, depot lay-ins and associated support equipment in support of U.S. and international F-35 customers.

The company stated that the Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract will help to strengthen its global sustainment network, ensuring operators around the world can continue to rely on the F135's unmatched performance.

In the pre-market hours, RTX is trading at $214.06, down 0.15 percent on the NYSE.

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