RTX's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,453, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $296,644.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $130.0 for RTX during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of RTX stands at 1085.0, with a total volume reaching 4,247.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in RTX, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

RTX Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.92 $1.91 $1.91 $120.00 $72.3K 3.5K 503 RTX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $130.00 $56.8K 58 2.3K RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.35 $0.33 $0.34 $130.00 $37.2K 182 1.1K RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.0 $11.8 $11.88 $110.00 $35.6K 3.9K 70 RTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $33.1 $31.7 $32.5 $90.00 $32.5K 557 20

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

Having examined the options trading patterns of RTX, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

RTX's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,738,538, the price of RTX is up by 0.52%, reaching $117.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for RTX

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $124.6.

An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $115. Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $140. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for RTX, targeting a price of $130. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on RTX, maintaining a target price of $104. In a positive move, an analyst from Alembic Global has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $134.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest RTX options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

