RTX's Collins Aerospace Secures Multi-billion-dollar SAOC Subcontract

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX) announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, Collins Aerospace, had secured a multi-billion-dollar subcontract as a member of an SNC-led team.

The task involves designing, developing, and supplying systems and products for a new aircraft within the U.S. Air Force's Survivable Airborne Operations Center initiative.

This program aims to introduce the next generation of the E-4B National Airborne Operations Center, which will furnish senior military officials with resilient aircraft to support the National Military Command System.

The company stated that Collins Aerospace is mandated to provide a variety of products spanning the company's operations.

