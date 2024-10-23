RTX's Collins Aerospace Inks Multi-year Contract With Air Europa

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, a business of RTX Corp. (RTX), announced on Wednesday that it entered into a 10-year contract with the Spanish airline, Air Europa.

The contract is to provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul or MRO services for the airline's fleet of 787 aircraft.

Collins will supply Air Europa with onsite support for a number of 787 systems, including electric power, environmental control, avionics, lighting and cargo.

In addition, Collins will provide predictive health maintenance and expand its pool of 787 spares in Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.