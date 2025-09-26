RTX Wins $1.7B Deal to Supply LTAMDS Radar System to US Army & Poland

RTX Corporation’s RTX business segment, Raytheon, recently secured an order worth $1.7 billion to supply its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (“LTAMDS”) radar system.



The contract covers nine radars for the U.S. Army and Poland, along with engineering services, spares, support, development and testing. Through this Foreign Military Sale, Poland becomes the first international customer to incorporate the advanced 360-degree LTAMDS radar into its air and missile defense network. The deal can open up new international opportunities for RTX for its highly efficient radar system.

Benefits of RTX’s Deal

The $1.7 billion LTAMDS contract marks a major win for RTX, as producing and supporting these advanced radars for the U.S. Army and Poland will generate steady revenues. With additional countries expressing interest, RTX also has the potential to secure more international deals.



This deal not only solidifies RTX’s role in next-generation radar technology but also boosts its global footprint.

RTX: Leading the Way in Cutting-Edge Radar Technology

Raytheon, a RTX business unit, designs, develops, and delivers advanced capabilities in integrated air and missile defense as well as cutting-edge sensors and radars across land, air, sea and space domains. Leveraging its deep expertise in radar technology, the company provides a wide portfolio of advanced radar systems supporting diverse applications, including air defense, missile defense and maritime surveillance.



RTX’s LTAMDS radar is built to tackle advanced and emerging threats, including hypersonic weapons that travel at over a mile per second. It incorporates three antenna arrays, a main array at the front and two arrays at the back, which operate together to track and engage multiple threats from all directions at once.



RTX’s radar portfolio includes systems like the GhostEye Radar, AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel Radar and Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor, all of which continue to see strong demand in the global military radar market.

Growth Potential

Per a Mordor Intelligence report, rising geopolitical tensions, higher defense spending and the growing need for advanced threat detection are driving demand for military radars. The report projects the market to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2025 and 2030. Such growth projections bode well for prominent radar manufacturers like RTX.



Other defense contractors that produce radar systems and are expected to benefit from the expanding global military radar market are highlighted below:



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: The company’s radar systems are trusted by more than 45 nations across six continents. Its portfolio includes a diverse range of radars, such as the TPY-4, AN/TPQ-53 Radar System, Long Range Discrimination Radar, TPS-77, Sentinel A4 and several others.



LMT boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $74.21 billion, which calls for an increase of 4.5%.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX: The company’s SPS-48 land-based surveillance radar is a versatile, high-performance system that detects and tracks airborne targets, guides weapon systems, and delivers reliable hazardous weather detection and display capabilities.



LHX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $21.75 billion, which calls for an increase of 2%.



Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC: The company is a leader in Active Electronically Scanned Array radar technology, backed by more than 60 years of experience. Its broad product lineup also features radar systems such as the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar, Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar and AN/TPS-78 Advanced Capability Multi-Mode Radar.



NOC has a long-term earnings growth rate of 3.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $42.15 billion, which calls for an increase of 2.7%.

RTX Stock Price Movement

In the past year, shares of RTX have risen 33.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

