RTX vs. BA: Which Aerospace Player Holds Stronger Momentum Right Now?

Rising global defense budgets and the recovery of commercial aviation demand continue to support growth across the aerospace sector, benefiting players like RTX Corporation RTX and The Boeing Company BA. Both companies maintain substantial order backlogs, offering solid revenue visibility and long-term growth potential.



RTX stands out with its diversified portfolio spanning commercial aerospace, defense systems and advanced technologies. Its Pratt & Whitney engines and Collins Aerospace systems are seeing steady demand from the ongoing recovery in global air travel, while its defense segment benefits from strong demand for missile systems, radar and next-generation military technologies.



In contrast, Boeing maintains a broad aerospace and defense presence, with operations spanning commercial airplanes, defense platforms, space systems and global services. Its defense, space and security segment supports military aircraft, autonomous systems and satellite programs, while its services business provides aftermarket support and logistics solutions, contributing to its overall growth profile.



With defense spending increasing worldwide and geopolitical tensions rising, both companies are well-positioned for continued growth. However, deciding which stock is stronger right now depends on comparing their individual strengths.

Tailwinds for BA

BA is supported by its strong quarterly results and notable contract wins, which have helped sustain investor confidence. In April 2026, the company reported its first-quarter 2026 results, showing revenue growth of 14% and an improvement in net losses compared with the same period last year.



Earlier this month, Boeing announced that Ethiopian Airlines had finalized the purchase of six 787 Dreamliner jets, fully exercising commitments from its landmark 2023 order. The airline plans to deploy the 787-9 aircraft to expand its intercontinental network from Addis Ababa while also boosting cargo capacity amid rising demand for long-haul travel.



Moreover, Boeing is expanding its space production capacity and broadening its satellite portfolio. This move reflects a strategic effort to enable government and commercial customers to deploy capabilities faster and with greater flexibility, while strengthening its position in the evolving space and satellite market.

Tailwinds for RTX

RTX is also supported by its strong quarterly results, strategic investments and some notable contract wins, which together contributed to investors’ optimism. The company released its first-quarter 2026 results in April 2026, wherein it reported solid revenue growth of 8.7%. The bottom line also improved 21.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Earlier in the month, RTX announced that its Pratt & Whitney unit is investing $100 million in its facility in Rzeszów to expand production capacity and enhance advanced manufacturing capabilities. The investment is aimed at meeting growing global demand for its commercial and military engines, including the GTF, F135 and F100 programs, while strengthening support for both civil aviation and defense customers.



Moreover, RTX, through its Raytheon business, has delivered its first Next Generation Jammer pods to the Royal Australian Air Force. This development highlights progress in a cooperative program aimed at strengthening airborne electronic attack capabilities, while reinforcing RTX’s position in advanced defense technologies designed to support modern military operations.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for BA & RTX?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boeing’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 7.5%, and the same for losses suggests an improvement. The stock’s annual bottom-line estimates have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 5.3% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. The stock’s annual bottom-line estimates have moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: BA & RTX

In the past year, RTX has outperformed BA. While RTX’s shares surged 39.7%, BA surged 27.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for BA & RTX

Boeing is trading at a forward sales multiple (P/E F12M) of 1.82, below RTX’s forward sales multiple of 2.46.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Debt Performance: BA & RTX

BA is highly debt-ridden when compared with RTX, as evident from the image below, which reflects its total debt-to-capital ratio. BA has a total debt-to-capital ratio of 90.84, while RTX has a total debt-to-capital ratio of 36.10.

ROIC

RTX’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) stands at 6.03%. In contrast, Boeing reports a negative ROIC of 9.26%, indicating weaker capital efficiency. This comparison highlights RTX’s stronger ability to generate returns from its investments relative to Boeing.

Final Call

With strong global defense spending, both Boeing and RTX remain well-positioned. While Boeing benefits from notable defense and commercial programs, its higher debt levels and weaker stock performance limit its near-term appeal.



RTX, on the other hand, offers a balanced mix of commercial and defense exposure, improving earnings expectations and stronger contract momentum. It also carries much lower debt and has clearly outperformed Boeing over the past year.



Both RTX and BA currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but given RTX’s healthier balance sheet and better recent share performance, it stands out as the stronger choice right now.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.