RTX Unusual Options Activity For August 29

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on RTX. Our analysis of options history for RTX (NYSE:RTX) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $116,719, and 10 were calls, valued at $824,867.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $130.0 for RTX during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of RTX stands at 2355.38, with a total volume reaching 3,537.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in RTX, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

RTX Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.65 $11.5 $11.51 $115.00 $248.5K 9.2K 252 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $44.9 $43.3 $43.3 $80.00 $129.9K 35 30 RTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.6 $5.5 $5.55 $125.00 $119.8K 4.0K 420 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.85 $11.6 $11.7 $115.00 $63.1K 9.2K 342 RTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $11.65 $11.5 $11.58 $115.00 $57.9K 9.2K 392

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding RTX, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of RTX With a volume of 2,096,905, the price of RTX is up 1.24% at $122.34. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days. What Analysts Are Saying About RTX

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $140.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

