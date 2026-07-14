Is RTX Strengthening Its Position in the Electronic Warfare Market?

RTX Corporation RTX continues to strengthen its position in the electronic warfare (EW) market through its portfolio of advanced electronic attack, sensing and mission systems that support modern military operations. As armed forces increasingly invest in technologies that can detect, disrupt and counter sophisticated threats, the company remains well positioned to benefit from growing demand for next-generation EW capabilities across the United States and allied nations.



One of RTX's key offerings is the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB), an advanced airborne electronic attack system developed for the U.S. Navy's E/A-18 Growler aircraft. The system is designed to disrupt enemy radar, communications and air-defense networks while enabling operators to engage multiple threats simultaneously over extended ranges. RTX's broader electronic warfare portfolio also includes advanced sensors, radar and mission systems that enhance situational awareness, survivability and mission effectiveness across a range of defense platforms.



The global electronic warfare market is expected to witness steady growth as rising geopolitical tensions, increasing defense budgets and rapid advancements in military technology encourage countries to modernize their defense capabilities. Electronic warfare has become a critical element of modern defense strategies as militaries seek to improve their ability to detect, deceive and counter increasingly sophisticated threats across multiple domains.



With its established electronic warfare technologies, diversified defense portfolio and long-standing relationships with the U.S. Department of Defense and allied nations, RTX appears well positioned to benefit from sustained investments in this market.

Other Electronic Warfare Stocks to Watch

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the electronic warfare market are discussed below:



L3Harris Technologies LHX: L3Harris offers a broad portfolio of electronic warfare systems, including the Viper Shield electronic warfare suite, the AN/ALQ-214 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures system and the Next Generation Jammer-Low Band, supporting air, land and maritime missions.



Lockheed Martin LMT: Lockheed Martin develops advanced electronic warfare and electronic surveillance solutions for U.S. and allied defense forces. Its portfolio includes next-generation open-architecture electronic warfare systems designed to improve protection against evolving airborne and naval threats.

The Zacks Rundown for RTX

Shares of RTX have surged 32% in the past year against the industry’s 0.1% decline.



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The company’s shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Earnings being 27.07X compared with its industry’s average of 32.84X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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