$RTX stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RTX stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $571,593,876 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RTX:
$RTX Insider Trading Activity
$RTX insiders have traded $RTX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY HAYES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,668 shares for an estimated $12,737,149.
- CHRISTOPHER T. CALIO (President and CEO) sold 27,379 shares for an estimated $3,569,134
- RAMSARAN MAHARAJH (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,431 shares for an estimated $2,464,252.
- NEIL G. JR MITCHILL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,118 shares for an estimated $2,100,932
- SHANE G EDDY (President, P&W) sold 15,700 shares for an estimated $1,953,938
- DANTAYA M WILLIAMS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 14,031 shares for an estimated $1,813,290
- KEVIN G DASILVA (Corporate VP and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,368 shares for an estimated $1,296,827.
- TROY D BRUNK (President, Collins Aerospace) sold 2,872 shares for an estimated $361,735
$RTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,220 institutional investors add shares of $RTX stock to their portfolio, and 1,187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 12,859,679 shares (+99.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,488,122,053
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 8,467,066 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $979,808,877
- NORGES BANK added 5,076,195 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $587,417,285
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,745,707 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $433,453,214
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,164,844 shares (+43.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $366,235,747
- AMUNDI added 2,854,928 shares (+83.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,372,268
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 2,383,809 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $275,854,377
$RTX Government Contracts
We have seen $7,405,521,244 of award payments to $RTX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FY 23-25 SM-3 BLOCK IIA AURS: $1,283,988,952
- GMA (MK25) C-BAND: $1,005,144,000
- ADVANCED MEDIUM RANGE AIR TO AIR MISSILE (AMRAAM) PRODUCTION LOT 37: $655,539,881
- STINGER MISSILE PRODUCTION: $527,213,345
- LOT 24-26 PRODUCTION - FMS: $420,141,051
$RTX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RTX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/14.
$RTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RTX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 01/29/2025
$RTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RTX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $140.0 on 01/02/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 12/19/2024
- David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 10/29/2024
