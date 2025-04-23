$RTX stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RTX stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $571,593,876 of trading volume.

$RTX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RTX:

$RTX insiders have traded $RTX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY HAYES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,668 shares for an estimated $12,737,149 .

. CHRISTOPHER T. CALIO (President and CEO) sold 27,379 shares for an estimated $3,569,134

RAMSARAN MAHARAJH (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,431 shares for an estimated $2,464,252 .

. NEIL G. JR MITCHILL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,118 shares for an estimated $2,100,932

SHANE G EDDY (President, P&W) sold 15,700 shares for an estimated $1,953,938

DANTAYA M WILLIAMS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 14,031 shares for an estimated $1,813,290

KEVIN G DASILVA (Corporate VP and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,368 shares for an estimated $1,296,827 .

. TROY D BRUNK (President, Collins Aerospace) sold 2,872 shares for an estimated $361,735

$RTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,220 institutional investors add shares of $RTX stock to their portfolio, and 1,187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RTX Government Contracts

We have seen $7,405,521,244 of award payments to $RTX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$RTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RTX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$RTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RTX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 01/29/2025

$RTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RTX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $140.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 10/29/2024

