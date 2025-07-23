$RTX stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RTX stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $177,876,096 of trading volume.

$RTX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RTX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RTX stock page ):

$RTX insiders have traded $RTX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY HAYES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,668 shares for an estimated $12,737,149 .

. DANTAYA M WILLIAMS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,953 shares for an estimated $4,142,054 .

. CHRISTOPHER T. CALIO (President and CEO) sold 27,379 shares for an estimated $3,569,134

RAMSARAN MAHARAJH (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,431 shares for an estimated $2,464,252 .

. NEIL G. JR MITCHILL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,118 shares for an estimated $2,100,932

SHANE G EDDY (President, P&W) sold 15,700 shares for an estimated $1,953,938

KEVIN G DASILVA (Corporate VP and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,368 shares for an estimated $1,296,827 .

. AMY L JOHNSON (Corporate VP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,146 shares for an estimated $528,777 .

. TROY D BRUNK (President, Collins Aerospace) sold 2,872 shares for an estimated $361,735

JAMES A JR WINNEFELD purchased 200 shares for an estimated $23,580

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,319 institutional investors add shares of $RTX stock to their portfolio, and 1,273 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RTX Government Contracts

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $RTX Data Alerts

We have seen $8,065,235,901 of award payments to $RTX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$RTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RTX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RTX in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/23/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RTX forecast page.

$RTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RTX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $RTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $175.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $175.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $182.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $126.0 on 06/23/2025

You can track data on $RTX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.