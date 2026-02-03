RTX Signs Singapore MOUs; Commits Over $139 Mln To Expand Aerospace Manufacturing And MRO

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX, 5UR.BE), on Tuesday at the Singapore Airshow, said it has signed multiple memoranda of understanding with the Singapore Economic Development Board to expand aerospace manufacturing and maintenance capabilities in Singapore.

The new capabilities are expected to be fully operational by 2030.

The agreements commit more than $139 million in investment and build on a previous MOU signed in July 2025.

The agreements build on an earlier MOU signed in July 2025 and reinforce RTX's long-term commitment to Singapore as a hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and high-value engineering.

Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney will expand and introduce new capabilities in Singapore to support next-generation commercial aircraft platforms and rising regional demand.

Collins Aerospace will expand MRO capabilities for Asia-Pacific customers, including electrical power systems and environmental and airframe control systems, and add support for Boeing 777X Integrated Drive Generators and new flight-critical products for the Boeing 787 fleet.

Pratt & Whitney will enhance GTF engine maintenance and manufacturing, adding a Fan Drive Gear System maintenance line at its Seletar facility and expanding coating capabilities at its Tuas operations, increasing the site's footprint by 25%.

On Monday, RTX had closed at $201.09, 0.16 cents higher on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.31 cents higher before ending the trade at $200.78.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.