RTX Secures $536 Mln Contract From U.S. Navy For SPY-6 Family Of Radars

June 03, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense conglomerate, on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a $536 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the SPY-6 family of radars.

Work under the contract is scheduled to be completed by May 2026.

The contract includes upgrades to Flight IIA destroyers with the SPY-6 4 version.

Under the sole-source contract, the company will continue supporting the SPY-6 radars with training, engineering, ship installation, testing, and software upgrades to improve performance.

The SPY-6 radar system is now active on two U.S. Navy ships, with three more set for installation and testing in 2025. Over the next 10 years, it will be deployed on over 60 Navy ships to boost defense against air, surface, and missile threats.

In the pre-market trading, RTX is 0.17% higher at $137.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

