RTX Secures $400 Mln Contract To Make StormBreaker Smart Weapons For US Air Force

January 03, 2024 — 09:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Wednesday announced that its unit Raytheon has secured a $400 million contract from the U.S. Airforce to produce and deliver more than 1,500 StormBreaker smart weapons.

StormBreaker is an air to surface network enabled weapon that can engage moving targets in all weather conditions using its multi-effects warhead and tri-mode seeker.

As per the company, StormBreaker is fielded on the F-15E Strike Eagle and F/A-18E/F SuperHornet with testing going on across all variants of the F-35. This particular weapon system has completed 28 test drops in 2023.

In pre-market activity, RTX shares are trading at $85.83, up 0.71% on the New York Stock Exchange.

