RTX Secures $344 Mln Contract For The Development Of Two Missile Variants

(RTTNews) - Thursday, RTX Corp. (RTX) announced that it secured a $344 million contract for the development of two missile variants: the SM-2 Block IIICU and SM-6 Block IU.

Both variants will share a guidance section to house the necessary electronics and software for targeting the missiles.

"Upgrades under this contract will allow us to increase speed and efficiency in the production of these weapon systems that are integral to the defense of the U.S. Navy and our allies," said Kim Ernzen, president of Naval Power, Raytheon.

The company revealed that the Foreign Military Sales largely supported this development effort.

Contract operations are underway in Tucson, Arizona, with the initial recipients of these upgraded missiles expected to be the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, and Korea.

RTX also mentioned that this agreement includes the anticipation of a follow-up contract later in the year to finalize the missile-level qualification processes and conduct At-Sea flight tests specific to the SM-2 Block IIICU configuration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.