RTX says 'rare condition' in some Pratt & Whitney engines need inspection

July 25 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney has determined that a "rare condition" in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection, parent RTX Corp RTX.N said on Tuesday.

RTX shares fell about 4% in premarket trading.

Pratt & Whitney has been facing issues related to its GIF engines in hot and dusty climates.

RTX said on Tueday it now expects 2023 sales of $73 billion to $74 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $72 billion to $73 billion.

