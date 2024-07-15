RTX (RTX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with RTX (RTX) standing at $101.62, reflecting a +0.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Shares of the an aerospace and defense company witnessed a loss of 2.83% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.31 billion, up 5.41% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $78.99 billion, indicating changes of +6.72% and +6.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for RTX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. RTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, RTX is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.83.

Meanwhile, RTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

