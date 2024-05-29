RTX (RTX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with RTX (RTX) standing at $104.57, reflecting a -0.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.58%.

Shares of the an aerospace and defense company have appreciated by 3.94% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.9% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.28, marking a 0.78% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.31 billion, up 5.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.40 per share and a revenue of $79.04 billion, representing changes of +6.72% and +6.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Currently, RTX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, RTX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.38, so one might conclude that RTX is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.