RTX (RTX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, RTX (RTX) closed at $94.85, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.25%.

Shares of the an aerospace and defense company have appreciated by 4.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RTX in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, RTX is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.38 billion, up 6.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $78.63 billion, which would represent changes of +6.52% and +5.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RTX presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, RTX is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.28.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.93 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.