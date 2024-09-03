RTX (RTX) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know

RTX (RTX) closed at $120.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 7.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 6.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.33, marking a 6.4% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.95 billion, reflecting a 5.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.45 per share and a revenue of $79.63 billion, indicating changes of +7.71% and +7.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RTX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.23% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, RTX holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, RTX is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.85.

One should further note that RTX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

