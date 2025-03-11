RTX (RTX) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

RTX (RTX) closed at $128.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Shares of the an aerospace and defense company have appreciated by 0.21% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, RTX is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.76 billion, up 2.36% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.13 per share and a revenue of $84.28 billion, indicating changes of +6.98% and +4.39%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. RTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, RTX is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.98, which means RTX is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

