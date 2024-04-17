RTX (RTX) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

RTX (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $100.75, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 6.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of RTX will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.23, signifying a 0.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $18.41 billion, showing a 6.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.39 per share and a revenue of $78.63 billion, representing changes of +6.52% and +5.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for RTX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. RTX presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, RTX is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.83 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

