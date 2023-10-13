RTX (RTX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

RTX (RTX) closed at $73.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.23%.

The an aerospace and defense company's stock has dropped by 2.91% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RTX in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 24, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.19, marking a 1.65% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $18.71 billion, indicating a 10.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.01 per share and a revenue of $73.75 billion, indicating changes of +4.81% and +9.96%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.24% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, RTX boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, RTX is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.64. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.66.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.