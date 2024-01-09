RTX (RTX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with RTX (RTX) standing at $85.80, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Shares of the an aerospace and defense company witnessed a gain of 4.82% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of RTX will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 23, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, down 1.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.75 billion, up 9.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% lower. RTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, RTX is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.14, which means RTX is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

