RTX (RTX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

RTX (RTX) ended the recent trading session at $193.39, demonstrating a -1.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 6.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 2.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RTX in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 6.41% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.83 billion, reflecting a 5.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.92 per share and a revenue of $93.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.02% and +6.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.15% increase. Currently, RTX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, RTX is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.35, so one might conclude that RTX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that RTX has a PEG ratio of 2.69 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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