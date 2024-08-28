RTX (RTX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

RTX (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $120.84, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.12%.

The the stock of an aerospace and defense company has risen by 2.23% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of RTX in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect RTX to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.4%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.95 billion, reflecting a 5.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $79.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.71% and +7.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. RTX presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RTX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.42, which means RTX is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

