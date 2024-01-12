RTX (RTX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

RTX (RTX) closed at $86.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 4.23% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 23, 2024. On that day, RTX is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.75 billion, up 9.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RTX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower. RTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, RTX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.87. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.5 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that RTX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.