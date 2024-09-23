RTX (RTX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, RTX (RTX) closed at $120.27, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 0.31% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect RTX to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.4%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $19.95 billion, indicating a 5.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.45 per share and a revenue of $79.63 billion, signifying shifts of +7.71% and +7.02%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. Currently, RTX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, RTX is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.14, so one might conclude that RTX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that RTX has a PEG ratio of 2.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

